1/1
Grant Kringen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant Kringen

Garretson - Grant Joel Kringen, 80, of rural Garretson passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethany Meadows in Brandon.

Private family funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Wednesday with no family present at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Burial will be in the Norway Cemetery, rural Garretson. Masks are required at visitation and funeral service.

Grant was born to Gilbert and Myrtle (Bokker) Kringen on the family farm near Garretson on April 10, 1940.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Plahn), sons, Gregg (Angie) Kringen, Todd Kringen, and Randy (Kristina) Kringen; grandchildren, Gary Kringen, Casey (Kelsey) Kringen, Alaina (Andy) Scholtz, Maggie Kringen, Aubrey Sikkink, and Brody Kennedy; great grandchildren, Chase, Grant, Kyle, Kaylee Kringen; his brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Martin) Morse, Ben (Elaine) Kringen, Marie (LeRoy) Koopman, Ada (Larry) Jorgenson, Rose Ann (Roger) Lance, Harry (Linda) Kringen and Lynne (David) Antoine and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to local organizations, Lifescape, State 4-H Foundation, Alzheimer's Association, or Dakota Harness.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved