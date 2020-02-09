|
Grant Millis
Sioux Falls - Grant Edward Millis passed away peacefully at home in Sioux Falls on February 8, 2020 after a long illness. The second child and only son of Orson and Kareen Millis was born in Marshall, MN, on August 13, 1950. He attended Sioux Falls schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. He followed with degrees from Augustana College and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Grant taught for three years at the University of Baltimore in Maryland and left to enter into a computer business. He returned to Sioux Falls and helped care for his elderly mother.
He is survived by three sisters, Cynthia (Doyle) Millis-Horton, Houston, TX, Leah (Robert) Moncur, Sioux Falls; and Deborah Millis of Greeley, CO; nephews Aaron (Janelle) Carlson, Harrisburg, SD, Andrew (Carlie) Carlson, Strathmore, Alberta, Canada, a niece, Stephanie Flugge, Ft. Collins; several great nieces and nephews and thirteen first-cousins. His wishes were to be cremated and no services.
Memorials may be directed to Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity, Meals -On-Wheels, or a . www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020