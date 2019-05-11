|
Greg Ludens
Parker - Gregory Mark Ludens departed this life on May 8, 2019, after a year-long battle with lung cancer surrounded by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Parker Community Building from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Always a fighter, Greg left this earth on his own terms and in his own time.
Greg was born in Sioux Falls on February 27, 1959, to Alvin Leroy and Eva Maxine Ludens née Pool. Greg welcomed a son, Thomas Totton on November 19, 1984. Greg was united in marriage to Ann Terese Gaffney on September 13, 1986. Greg and Ann welcomed a son, Zachary Dean, on October 19, 1988. Greg and Ann later divorced.
Greg was always tinkering with something with his hands, was an avid pool player, and relished his role as a father, uncle, and grand-uncle. Even once diagnosed with lung cancer, Greg fought his cancer with a strength that inspired those around him.
Greg was preceded in death by his father; his mother; an infant brother, Rodney; and his older brother Kevin; as well as his aunts and uncles.
Greg is survived by his sons, Tommy (Mitchell) and Zachary (Rapid City). Greg is also survived by his ex-wife, Ann; his brothers and sisters, Allen (Sioux Falls), Ronald (Cindy) (Crooks), Marilee Erfman (Chip) (Madison), Valerie Liesinger (Gerry) (Sioux Falls), and Janelle Songstad (Bret) (Sioux Falls); his sister-in-law, Brenda (Chancellor); and a host of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his honor at the Dougherty Hospice House, where he was able to peacefully depart this life on his own terms.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 11, 2019