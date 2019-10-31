|
|
Greg R. May
Sioux Falls - Greg R. May, age 69 passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness with cancer. A Celebration of Life for Greg will be 2:00 Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
He is survived by his three brothers; wife, Kay, his two children, Lindsay (Shane) Vernier and Katherine May, and one sweet granddaughter, River.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle, and his mother, Katie.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019