Gregg Headrick
Sioux Falls - Gregg Matthew Headrick passed away July 8, 2020, at Palisade Healthcare Center in Garretson, SD, following a battle with cancer. Gregg was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on October 5, 1942, to Clair and Margaret (Gregg) Headrick. He graduated from Flandreau High School in 1962. He attended South Dakota State University, the Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, and graduated from Dakota State University in 1974 with a degree in Music. Gregg worked in sales in Chicago, St. Paul, and other cities. The last 15 years of his work life were spent in Sioux Falls, SD, working in telemarketing. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling in the United States, especially in the western States, but recently said Moody County, South Dakota, was his favorite place because that was where his family was. While Gregg endured a lifelong struggle with impaired eyesight and mental health issues, he was still able to write music and lyrics. He recently recorded and published two songs that were played on radio stations in California.
Gregg is survived by his mother, Margaret Headrick, Flandreau, SD; and his siblings, Roger (Dianne)Headrick, Flandreau, SD, Jolene (Joe)Dobbs, Rapid City, SD, Margo (Stuart) Zephier, Flandreau, SD, and Cindy (Dan) Dornbush, Omaha, NE. He is also survived by ten nieces and nephews whom he adored: Carter Headrick, Centennial, CO, Peter Headrick, St. Paul, MN, Chet Dobbs, Bellevue, CO, Emily Hendry, Rapid City, SD, Myles Zephier, Pipestone, MN, Ramona Zephier, Omaha, NE, Myhra Roper, Omaha, NE, Dustin Dornbush, Omaha, NE, Kylee Dornbush, San Antonio, TX, and Ethan Dornbush, Omaha, NE. The great nieces and nephews were also recipients of his affection. He was preceded in death by his father, Clair Headrick, and his brother, Mark Headrick.
Private family services will be held with a burial at Union Cemetery, Flandreau. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com