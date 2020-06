Gregory Voigt

Gregory VoigtSioux Falls, SD - Gregory D Voigt, 69, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at the home of his mother. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer. Burial will follow in the Spencer Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday TODAY with a prayer service to be held at 7 pm, also at the church. All are welcome to join the funeral service in person or via livestream at www.kinzleyfh.com