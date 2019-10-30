Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Gregory W. Trumbull


1958 - 2019
Gregory W. Trumbull Obituary
Gregory W. Trumbull

Sioux Falls - Gregory Trumbull, 61, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at the VA Regional Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Gregory Wayne Trumbull was born February 26, 1958 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1976. From 1978 to 1981, he served in the US Air Force and later was in the South Dakota Air National Guard.

On September 25, 1981, he was united in marriage with ZoAnn Oaks in Sioux Falls. The couple lived in Sioux Falls where Greg worked as a warehouse supply clerk for various plumbing/HVAC companies.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, ZoAnn, of Sioux Falls; his sons, Trevor Trumbull, Nich (Bobbi) Trumbull, Elliott Trumbull, Bryce Trumbull and Kiefer (Nikki Stotesbery) Trumbull, all of Sioux Falls SD; 1 grandchild with another one on the way; and his sisters, Sherry (Joe) Pace of Forest City, IA, Pam (Dan) Alexander of Sioux Falls, SD and Teresa (Mark) Anderson of Brandon, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marty; and a sister, Wendy.

Memorial services will begin 1:30 pm Saturday at First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Worthing Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
