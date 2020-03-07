|
Gudrun Moir
Sioux Falls - Gudrun K.J. Moir, 80, died February 29, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was born on July 12, 1939 in Suhl, Germany, the daughter of Alfred and Johanna Langguth. She graduated from Suhl High School in Deutsch Demokratishe Republik (East Germany). As a teenager, Gudrun was required to do spy related work by the East German government using her expertise she had learned in the telephone equipment field. She disliked this work and shortly before the Berlin wall was completed, she escaped to West Berlin at great risk to herself.
On July 18, 1959, Gudrun married Gilbert R. Carl, a US Army serviceman stationed at Oberursel, Germany. They had four children, Barbara Edwards (deceased), Gilbert Carl, Bonnie C. Tidwell and Robert Carl. Gilbert passed away in 1985, shortly after he retired from the Army.
Gudrun married Evan R. Moir on August 9, 1989 and they lived in Sioux Falls area. Evan has three children; Mark E. Moir, Michelle L. Moir and Melissa A. Van Holland.
Gudrun spent most of the past 30 years working as a bank teller at several local banks. After retirement from being a teller, she worked at Gordmans in Sioux Falls. Between the combined families, Gudrun has 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
To honor her wishes, no services will be held.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020