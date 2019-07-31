|
Gudrun Peterson
Sioux Falls - Gudrun Peterson age 74 of Sioux falls, passed away Thursday August 25, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow. Inurnment will be at her birth place, Reykjavik, Iceland.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband George, Sioux Falls; her son John (Melanie) Peterson, Lincoln, NE; her grandsons, Blake, Chase, Sean, and Parker Peterson; siblings, Orn Gudmundson, Svara Gudmundurdottir, and Erla Gudmundurdottir, all of Reykjavik, Iceland; and a host of other relatives and friends. WWW.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 31, 2019