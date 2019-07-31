Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gudrun Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gudrun Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gudrun Peterson Obituary
Gudrun Peterson

Sioux Falls - Gudrun Peterson age 74 of Sioux falls, passed away Thursday August 25, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints.

A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow. Inurnment will be at her birth place, Reykjavik, Iceland.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband George, Sioux Falls; her son John (Melanie) Peterson, Lincoln, NE; her grandsons, Blake, Chase, Sean, and Parker Peterson; siblings, Orn Gudmundson, Svara Gudmundurdottir, and Erla Gudmundurdottir, all of Reykjavik, Iceland; and a host of other relatives and friends. WWW.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gudrun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now