Gunars Zvaners
Sioux Falls - Gunars Zvaners, 86, passed away on September 11th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Julia Zvaners; his children Zinta (Matt) Zimmer, Juris Zvaners, and Trisilee Carlisle and his grandchildren; Adrian, Cecelia, Cordale, Amelia and Aiden.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arnolds and Alma and three older brothers Arturs, Valdis, and Janis Zvaners.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17th from 6-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com
the prayer service will be on zoom.