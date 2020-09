Gunars ZvanersSioux Falls - Gunars Zvaners, 86, passed away on September 11th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Julia Zvaners; his children Zinta (Matt) Zimmer, Juris Zvaners, and Trisilee Carlisle and his grandchildren; Adrian, Cecelia, Cordale, Amelia and Aiden.He is preceded in death by his parents Arnolds and Alma and three older brothers Arturs, Valdis, and Janis Zvaners.Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17th from 6-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com the prayer service will be on zoom.