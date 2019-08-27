|
Gunnvor Melum
Sioux Falls - Gunnvor Melum died August 25, 2019, in Sioux Falls at the age of 95. Gunnvor was born in Norway and came to live with her father, an early immigrant, in her early 20's. She began schooling and obtained a high school diploma. She received her citizenship after 3 years. She attended Mercy Hospital Nursing School and earned her RN degree, which led to 30-plus year career working at various hospitals and nursing homes. She was proud of her citizenship and her right to vote. She married Jim Ven of Elk Point in 1979 which lasted many years. She later married Kenneth Melum in 1993 which lasted until his death in 1995. She spent 11 years of companionship with George Nelsen until his death in 2016.
She was preceded in death by both husbands and her sister Jenny Grodal. She is survived by son Max (Nancy) Hilmo of Mammoth Lakes, CA; son Dr. Timothy Moody of La Verne, CA; brother Oddvar (Gerd) Dragseth of Sunndal, Norway; granddaughter Jennifer Hilmo of Mammoth Lakes, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Inn on Westport, 4000 S Westport Ave, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019