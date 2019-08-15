|
|
Guy Leroy Domangue
Sioux Falls - Guy Leroy Domangue, 69, passed away August 11, 2019 in Sioux Falls.
Guy Leroy Domangue was born March 1, 1950 in Sioux Falls to Warren "Blackie" and Alice (Hartmann) Domangue. He is a graduate of Washington High School.
Guy worked for CCL Label in Sioux Falls for over 20 years.
Guy enjoyed hunting, fishing and a game of golf with friends. He also enjoyed playing poker.
Grateful for having shared his life is his daughter: Gena Domangue Tyznik, Silverdale, WA; two sisters: Shirley (Jim) Morrison, and Louise (John) Keenan both of Sioux Falls; three brothers: Glenn Domangue, Scott (Jeannie) Domangue both of Sioux Falls, and Mark (Jeannie) Domangue, of Lincoln Nebraska. Guy is preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to thank Sadie, his home nurse, for the tender loving care she provided Guy for the last couple years.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Committal Service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019