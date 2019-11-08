Services
Gwen Boyd Obituary
Gwen Boyd

Sioux Falls, SD - Gwen Boyd, 73, passed away surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at First Baptist Church 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 with a luncheon and burial to follow.

Gwen was so proud of her three children and the wonderful adults that they have become a blessing. Gwen is survived by and missed by sons, Randy (Mary) Boyd of Mesquite, Nevada, Jeff (Kristy) Boyd; and daughter, Robin (Terry) Swenson all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Roger (Linda) Humphrey and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gwen's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
