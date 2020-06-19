Gwynn Bodewitz
Valley Springs - Gwynn Bodewitz, of Valley Springs, South Dakota passed away peacefully at her home in Valley Springs on June 18, 2020 at the age of 71 years, 5 months, and 8 days. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Blessed Redeemer Lutheran Church in Brandon. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a 5:00 Prayer Service, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Valley Springs. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Aljets, her sister-in-law, LaVonne Breck; brother-in-law, Larry Bakker; nieces, Angee Rozeboom and Jamie Nuffer; nephews, Adam Bodewitz and Terry Hiney.
Gwynn is survived by her husband, Ken of Valley Springs, SD; her sons, Michael (Ronda) Bodewitz of Freeman, SD and Jon Bodewitz and his fiancé Stevie Dillree of Bozeman, MT; her mother, Etoyle Aljets of Brandon, SD; her sisters: Diane (Bill) Mathers of Madison, SD, Ginger (Jim) Breen of Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy Bakker of Valley Springs, SD, Jo (Dennis) Roozenboom of Valley Springs, SD, Shellee (Brad) Aljets of Trent, SD; and brother, Brett (Merrily) Aljets of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren: Alison, Dalton, and Talisa Bodewitz, Mercedies & Dominick Littlefield, and Stella Bodewitz; her aunts: Kay Johnson, Linda McEldowney, Audrey Aljets, Marg Gunter and Min Axtell; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other friends and relatives.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.