|
|
Hannah Cirelle Bauman
Sioux Falls - Hannah Cirelle Bauman, 28, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore with Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at the Spring Lake Cemetery, rural Highmore. Visitation will 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Hannah's family.
Hannah Cirelle was born August 12, 1991 to Ken and Rhonda (Anderson) Myers in Pierre, South Dakota. She was raised on a ranch in northwestern Hyde county, were she spent her childhood days wandering the tree groves and helping with household chores.
Hannah had a love for animals and tried to tame all the wild kittens every spring. She was very artistic and creative. Hannah had a quiet, sweet and kind nature but was also known to be silly, quirky and sassy. She adored her children and made every child her friend.
Hannah was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Sedgwick and was raised in the Christian faith.
Hannah attended school in Highmore from kindergarten through her graduation in 2010. She was active as a cheerleader throughout high school as well as volleyball, FFA and FCCLA. She moved to Sioux Falls to continue her education.
Hannah gave birth to her son, Quinten, in 2013 and soon after found the love of her life, Jordan Bauman. The couple welcomed a daughter, Monroe, at the end of 2014 and started planning their wedding. They married on June 11, 2016 and made their home in Sioux Falls.
She received her diploma in medical coding and worked for the Avera healthcare system until the time of her death.
Left to share memories are her husband, Jordan; son, Quinten; daughter, Monroe; parents: Ken and Rhonda Myers; sister, Maggie (Seth Biel and Olive) Myers; brothers: Joseph (Becca Deyo) and Matthew (Shelby Stanfiel) Myers; maternal grandmother, Joyce Anderson; in-laws: Jim and Janet Bauman; brother-in-law, Aaron Bauman and son, Brenden; sister-in-law, Laura (Steve Severance) Bauman and daughter, Neilani; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those who have gone before her are her maternal grandfather, Cirel Anderson; paternal grandparents: Ralph and Delores Myers; and cousins: Anthony Goehring and Shawn Myers.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Hannah's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 7, 2019