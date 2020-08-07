1/1
Hans Magnus (Chris) Christofferson
Hans Magnus (Chris) Christofferson

Lennox, SD - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Hans Magnus (Chris) Christofferson on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his beloved river home in Platte, SD.

Left to cherish his memory, Chris is survived by his partner Shelly Grotjohn, daughter Shaila (Lauren) Christofferson, sons Dana and Jon Christofferson, sister Linda Maydole, sister-in-law Deb Christofferson, three grandchildren Kristina Christofferson, Lee Brown and Miles Christofferson, nephews Lance Frisbee and Dustin Christofferson, nieces Leslie (Michael) Frisbee-Moeller and Andrea (Rick) Shea, "furever" friend Lily and numerous loved ones.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Anderson Jones Corcoran Harrisburg Funeral Chapel, Harrisburg, SD, 5-9 pm. The family request masks be worn to the service.

www.harrisburgchapel.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
