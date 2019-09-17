|
Harlan C. Boy
Hartford, SD - Harlan Boy, 85, of Hartford, SD passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sanford/USD Medical Center.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, 26313 462nd Ave., Hartford, SD with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 18, at Miller Funeral Home-Harford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave. Hartford, SD.
Harlan Clarence Boy, son of Clarence and Elva (Joens) Boy, was born February 24, 1934 on the family farm near Hartford, SD. He attended a nearby country school and in Lyons. He worked as a farm hand at several area farms. In 1951, he began his career in Sioux Falls, SD at Tri-state Transportation as a Freight Delivery Driver. It is at Tri-State Transportation he met the love of his life, Betty.
Harlan was united in marriage with Betty Puetz on June 2, 1955 in Montrose, SD. They were blessed with two children, Cindy and Dave.
Harlan retired from Tri-State/Hyman Freightways in 1991 after 40 years of service. He had a very successful career that included being honored for being the Driver of the Year for the State of South Dakota in 1988. He was a longtime member of the South Dakota Truck Driving Association. He had competed in numerous South Dakota Truck Driving Championships.
He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hartford where he had really enjoyed being on the church board. He was a member of the Wall Lake Township Board. In his earlier years he was active with the Saddle Club, Sioux Valley Ice Racers Association. He was very proud of his mule team and the parades they rode in around the area.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 64 years, Betty Boy; their children, Cindy (Sid) Brekke, Hartford, SD and Dave (Vanessa) Boy, Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren, Traci (Beau) Collison and their children, Hadleigh, Burkley and Rhaelee, Pierce, NE, Brandi (Pete) Storgaard and their children, Chase, Cayden and Madalyn, Tea, SD, Cameron (Kelly) Boy, Denver, CO; a brother, Loren (Sue) Boy, Hartford, SD; and a sister-in-law, Rita Boy, Sturgis, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elva Boy; a brother, Merle Boy; and a granddaughter, Anna Brekke.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 17, 2019