Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Church of God Church
Marion, SD
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
First Church of God Church
Marion, SD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of God Church
Marion, SD
Marion - Harlan D. Becker, 84 of Marion died Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at First Church of God Church in Marion with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 63 years, JoAnn; his children, Donnice (Jim) Preheim, Barron Becker, Tamara (Brian) Stern, Rachelle (Bruce) Haase, Joan Hofer, and Amy (Gary) Jackson and his 19 grandchildren: John (Anita) Preheim, Terry (Jennifer) Preheim, Laura (Jeremy) Wolbrink, Bob (Becky) Preheim, Ginger Robinson, Brandon (Jena) Becker, Jared (Faith) Becker, Brandon Michael Hartmann, Alisha Hartmann, Morgan (Nate) Auer, Nicholas (Emily) Stern, Kristin Stern, Jaime (Sean) Schwartz, Lance Haase, Austin Hofer, Alexander Hofer, Gary Jackson, Jr., Isaiah Jackson, and Alexa Jackson and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dwaine (Marva) Becker and Clellan (JoAnne) Becker.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul and Alma Becker; an older brother, Leslie; a daughter-in-law, Janelle Becker.

Memorials may be directed to either: Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch, 296 Boys Ranch Road, Lampe MO 65681 or World Impact, 2001 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles CA 90007.

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019
