Harlan James VandeZandschulp
Harlan James VandeZandschulp

Harlan James VandeZandschulp, 68, went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 13, 2020 due to complications from COVID. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Morningside Assembly of God, Sioux City, Iowa, with Pastor Johnny Helton officiating. Private family burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, Iowa. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with a 7:00 P.M. prayer service. The funeral service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
AUG
18
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Morningside Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
(712) 276-1921
