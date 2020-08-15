Harlan James VandeZandschulp
Harlan James VandeZandschulp, 68, went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 13, 2020 due to complications from COVID. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Morningside Assembly of God, Sioux City, Iowa, with Pastor Johnny Helton officiating. Private family burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, Iowa. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with a 7:00 P.M. prayer service. The funeral service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com
