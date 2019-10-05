|
|
Harlan "Butch" Linton
Sioux Falls, SD - Harlan "Butch" H. Linton, age 83, died on October 3, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to East Side Lutheran Church, Building Fund.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sally Linton of Sioux Falls, SD; two children, Randy (Kaye) Linton of Newton, KS and Suzie (Roy) Drake of Deadwood, SD; son-in-law, Tim Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren: 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Meinerts of Slayton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Grace Linton; daughter, Jodie Schmidt; son, Michael Linton; one sister, Alice Johnson and her husband, Ronald; and brother-in-law, Dave Meinerts. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019