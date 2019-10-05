Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Linton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan "Butch" Linton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan "Butch" Linton Obituary
Harlan "Butch" Linton

Sioux Falls, SD - Harlan "Butch" H. Linton, age 83, died on October 3, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to East Side Lutheran Church, Building Fund.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sally Linton of Sioux Falls, SD; two children, Randy (Kaye) Linton of Newton, KS and Suzie (Roy) Drake of Deadwood, SD; son-in-law, Tim Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren: 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Meinerts of Slayton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Grace Linton; daughter, Jodie Schmidt; son, Michael Linton; one sister, Alice Johnson and her husband, Ronald; and brother-in-law, Dave Meinerts. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now