Harlan Olson
Chancellor - Harlan L. Olson - Memorial services for the public will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Central Church, 3102 W Ralph Rogers Road, Sioux Falls, SD. Central Worship Center's capacity of 1,200 people will allow for social distancing and masks will be available for those who choose to wear one.
Harlan Lee Olson was born on September 15, 1928 near Parker, SD to Harvey and Grace (Getman) Olson and died on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
On June 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Wollman at Parker. They were blessed with five children. He lost Evelyn to cancer in 1984.
On October 25, 1991, he was united in marriage to Delphine (Koerner) Kurtz and they built a new home in 1993 at Country Acres where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Grateful for sharing his life with him are his wife Delphine (Koerner Kurtz) of 28 years; 5 children, Sherrie (Quentin) Strand, Gillette, WY; Darrell (Loey) Olson, Chancellor, SD; Keith Olson, Sioux Falls, SD; Barry (Darla) Olson, Chancellor, SD; and Kristie (Tim) Fiegen of Sioux Falls, SD. 2 step-children, Kim (Bill) Chatwell, Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff (Susie) Kurtz, Canton, SD; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, his sister Anita Otten, Sioux Falls, SD; his brother Dale Olson; sister-in-law Jean Stadtfeld; mother-in-law Leona (Streyle) Koerner, sister-in-law Dorothea Hoebelheinrich, brother-in-laws Delano (Erlene) Koerner, Darrell (Carol) Koerner, Darwin Koerner (Sherry), and a host (37) of loving nieces and nephews.
Harlan has had a passion to further the kingdom of Christ; a fund has been set-up to support youth to attend church camps, spiritual retreats and Christian events to deepen their walk with Jesus. In lieu of flowers, memorials checks may be written to the Olson Family Faith Fund and given to the family or be sent directly to the South Dakota Community Foundation PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501 where the fund has been established.
Details of a live online July 7th Memorial Service for Harlan will be available in the full obituary at https://www.hofmeisterjones.com. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.