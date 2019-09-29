|
|
Harlan Oscar Hagen
Tucson - Harlan Oscar Hagen, 88, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Park Senior Villas in Tucson, Arizona following a brief illness. Born on May 14, 1931 in Beresford, SD he attended school there until enlisting in the army in October 1948. Harlan served one year at Camp Kilmer, NJ and over 3 years at GHQ in Japan where he achieved the rank of Sargeant and was a member of the honor guard under General Douglas MacArthur. During his service in Japan, he was awarded the Army Occupation Medal, the Japan-Korean Service Medal as well as the good conduct medal.
While in Japan, Harlan met the love of his life, Phyllis Joanne Wrage and married in Tokyo on November 28, 1952. Upon completion of his army service in Janurary 1953, he returned to South Dakota working for Standard Oil Company and later the Coop in Beresford and Parkston. After serving as manager at the Parkston Coop, he began a career with Farmland Industries as a Fieldman. During his time with Farmland, he lived and worked in St. Peter, Minnesota, Kansas City, Mo, and Denver, Co where he retired from his position as Division General Manager. Harlan moved to Tucson, Arizona at age 55 and spend his remaining years enjoying his grandchildren and the desert he loved so much.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Mays of Tucson, AZ, a son Randall of Carver, MN, a sister Patricia Croston of Sioux Falls, SD along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. After a memorial with immediate family in Tucson, Harlan will be laid to rest in the Beresford City Cemetery next to his father Oscar Hagen and mother Ruth Hagen.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019