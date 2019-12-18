Resources
Sioux Falls - Harlan R. Phelps, Sioux Falls, SD, died December 14, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. He was 59.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 Friday morning, December 20, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 140 W. Brian, Tea, SD.

Harlan was grateful to have shared his life with his wife, Debbie Phelps; three children, Christina Fridrich (Eric), Tea SD, Clinton Phelps, Sioux Falls, and Katie Phelps, Boulder, CO; his grandchildren, Tanner Fridrich, Bradan Phelps (Christina), Carson Fridrich, Peyton Fridrich, Piper Fridrich, Theo Childress and Oliver Childress; great-grandchild, Phebe Hawse; siblings, Mike Phelps (Jill), Fremont NE, Ronda Brown (Ron), Klamath Falls, OR, and Trish Rehm, (Mike) WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchildren, Faralynn and Adrian Phelps.

The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening, December 19, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave (81st and Minnesota across from Landscape Gardens) At the close of the visitation, a prayer service will begin at 7:00pm, followed by the Rosary.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
