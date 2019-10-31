Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Harlan Saathoff Obituary
Harlan Saathoff

Sioux Fall - Harlan Henry Saathoff, age 78, of The Villages, FL, died on Oct. 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with his family greeting friends until 5:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Rhonda (William) Cochrane of The Villages, FL; son, Shawn Saathoff of The Villages, FL; two grandson, Peyton Cochrane of Los Angeles, CA, and Ryan (Athena) Cochrane of The Villages, FL; one brother, Larry (Nedra) Saathoff of Salt Lake City, UT; two nephews: Brad Saathoff and Bryan (Courtney) Saathoff; one grandnephew Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Saathoff; and his parents, Henry and Nona Saathoff. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
