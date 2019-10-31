|
|
Harlan Saathoff
Sioux Fall - Harlan Henry Saathoff, age 78, of The Villages, FL, died on Oct. 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with his family greeting friends until 5:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Rhonda (William) Cochrane of The Villages, FL; son, Shawn Saathoff of The Villages, FL; two grandson, Peyton Cochrane of Los Angeles, CA, and Ryan (Athena) Cochrane of The Villages, FL; one brother, Larry (Nedra) Saathoff of Salt Lake City, UT; two nephews: Brad Saathoff and Bryan (Courtney) Saathoff; one grandnephew Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Saathoff; and his parents, Henry and Nona Saathoff. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019