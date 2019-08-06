|
|
Harley L. Waagmeester Sr.
Rural Brandon, SD - Harley L. Waagmeester, Sr. 88, rural Brandon, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at home following a short battle with cancer.
Memorial Services will be 1:30pm, Friday, August 9, 2019, at Grandview Covenant Church, Larchwood, IA. Funeral Services will be 2:30pm with Full Military Honors to follow.
Harley will be deeply missed by his four children, Harley Waagmeester, Jr, Phoenix, AZ, Debra (Russell) Kooistra, Hills, MN, Barbara (Ken) Murdock, Maple Valley, WA, Gary Waagmeester, Brandon, SD; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019