|
|
Harley Thomas Patheal
There is an amazing man, who did amazing things, with amazing (true) stories to tell about his amazing life. A mentor, friend, and teacher with incredible patience, perseverance and bravery. 18 year navy Vietnam Veteran, 13 year CT VA Locksmith. He is Loved By All & Will be Sorely Missed. There is a heavenly chorus singing "Amazing Grace" as he returned to his heavenly home. He is Harley Thomas Patheal 10/17/1950 - 3/28/2020 Preceded by his father: Lester Patheal of Souix Falls, S.D. Mother: Victoria Patricia Glockler of Santa Rosa, C.A. & Sister: Shirley Carter Grivas. Survived by his wife: Karen. Three sons: Joseph, James, Joshua and 5 grand children. Three step-children: Destiny, Leora, Daniel and 7 step-grandchildren. Military honors at Fort Knox K.Y. Veterans Cemetery to be arranged.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020