Harold Hofman
Beresford - Harold E. Hofman, 81, died March 9, 2020 at Bethesda of Beresford. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Beresford; 2 sons, Steve (Mary) Hofman of Madison, SD and Hal (Jackie) Hofman of Louisville, KY; daughter, Cindy (Bruce) Nitzel of Crete, NE. Funeral services will be 2PM Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thurs., Mar. 12th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM and a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020