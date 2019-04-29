|
|
Harold LeRoy Asmus
Sioux Falls - Harold "Punk" LeRoy Asmus,63, from Sioux Falls, SD passed away April 28, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer for 10 years.
Harold Leroy Asmus was born January 24, 1956, at the hospital in Volga, SD. Harold was the son of Ila (Tompkins) and Harold Asmus Sr. Harold grew up in Bruce, SD. Harold attended grade school in Bruce, Middle School in Volga, and graduated High School in Brookings. Harold was married January 30, 1982, and divorced in 2009. Harold co-owned J&H Excavating, established in 1996. Harold starting farming in August of 1986 on a farm near Elkton, SD. Harold retired from farming in 2016. Harold enjoyed riding quarter horse, rounding up cattle in the Black Hills, and riding his motorcycle with Sharon. Harold loved spending time with his grandchildren and sneaking them candy, especially Jr. Mints. Harold was a member of Celebration United Methodist Church in Brandon, SD. He was on the trustee board of the church. Harold had a contagious smile and loved helping others. He was always willing to give someone a lending hand. He loved spending his time moving snow for the church, helping neighbors, friends, family, and church members.
Harold is survived by his significant other, Sharon Deutsch; his children, Travis Asmus (Ashley), Nikki Asmus (Bryce Mack), Brian Deutsch (Jen); his grandchildren, Brooke Arneson, Tucker Asmus, Bradley Mack, and Tristan Deutsch; his siblings, Lowell Asmus, Gerry Asmus (Jane), Joleen Asmus, Renee Asmus, Janet Beacom (Joe); nieces and nephews, Christopher Asmus (Marci), Ben Asmus (Shawna), Jessica Brech (Andrew), Danny Asmus (Abby), Jacob Beacom, Emily Beacom, and several cousins and great nieces and nephews that were near and dear to his heart. Harold was kind-hearted and made friends everywhere he went. Harold's closest friend was Curt Friedrich from grade school.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Ila and Harold Asmus Sr.; Paternal Grandparents, William and Maureen Asmus; Maternal Grandparents, Willis, and Doris Haber-Tompkins; Father in Law, Herbert Bennet, as well as Brad Deutsch, Rochelle "Shelly" Deutsch, and numerous aunts and uncles.
There will be a celebration of Harold's life at Tailgators in Brandon, SD for drinks and appetizers from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm on April 30, 2019. Please come and share memories of Harold.
Funeral Services will be held at the Celebration United Methodist Church on May 1, 2019, at 11:00 am in Brandon, SD.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Celebration United Methodist Church towards their parking lot fund.
Sharon, Travis, Nikki, Bryce, and Ashley would like to thank all the friends and family who visited and supported Harold throughout his battle with cancer and in the final moments of his time on earth. Thank you to the Doughtery House for their care and kindness towards Harold.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 29, 2019