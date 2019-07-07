|
|
Harold Lloyd Butterfield
Sioux Falls - Harold Butterfield died July 4, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village. He was 91.
Harold Lloyd Butterfield was born May 19, 1928 in Venus, NE to William Lloyd and Hattie Ellen (Caskey) Butterfield. He attended Venus country school and Creighton High School while helping on the family farm. Following high school he engaged in construction including his dirt work on the Oahe Dam north of Pierre, SD. He was selected as the most precise bulldozer operator to close off the final trickle of water dumping the final load of dirt to close the dam in 1959 while the Corp Of Engineers and the press looked on. His daughter Kim was always so proud of the historian that her father was with his work at the dam. After his work with Western Construction, Harold drove semi truck and then began his own trucking company, Harold Butterfield Trucking, at one time owning 16 trucks.
He married the love of his life, Virginia Mitchell, on Valentines Day, February 14, 1958 in Pierre, SD. The couple then moved to Sioux Falls in 1964. They were the loving parents to their 2 children, Kevin and Kim. After his wife died in 1998, Harold retired. Many of his drivers said he was the best boss they'd ever had.
During their 40 year marriage, Harold and Virginal enjoyed traveling to NE to visit family and taking one vacation a year with friends or to visit friends and family across the states. They also enjoyed day outings to small towns around Sioux Falls to see farm shows or watch corn thrashing or check out old tractors or anything just to spend the special time together.
Harold was also an avid sports fan. The TV was most often on baseball, football, car races, golf, or anything else he could find to watch. In his younger years he also enjoyed fishing. He was also known for his amazing carpentry work often making items for his daughter or anyone that would see his work. Nothing made his wife happier than to hear his sanders or table saws running in the garage. He would make her anything she asked. Even a woman from the neighborhood would bring him pies or cookies to make something for her.
Harold will be remembered for his generosity, care and concern for others and his obvious importance of protectance and providing for his family. He was always there for others. Those were the traits people most often talked about. He would do just about anything someone needed help with. He was also known for his wit. People loved listening to his stories with such great detail. He would be asked many things as people knew he'd know the answer as he could remember everything from current events back to the olden day history. He will be missed for that. Talking shop and having coffee with his trucker friends was also something enjoyed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Kevin; Hudson, SD and his daughter Kim of Sioux Falls, SD. He is also survived by his sister in law, Donna Sanne of Grand Island, NE, sister in law Claudia Billingslea of Wickenburg, AZ, his brother in law, Eugene (Bud) Love of Madison, NE, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister Ellen Love, and a brother Bernard Butterfield.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave. Visitation with family will be 5-7 on Monday, July 8th also at the funeral home.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019