Harold Tellinghuisen
Brandon - Harold Hiram Tellinghuisen, 94, entered into the arms of the Lord on February 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Faith United Church in Brandon. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, also at the church. Following visitation there will be a prayer service and time of public sharing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the DAV, , or a . George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon has been entrusted with arrangements.
Harold was born to Andrew and Annie (Mundhanke) Tellinghuisen on Jan. 13, 1925 in Willow Lake, SD. He was one of nine children. He grew up on a farm and as boys would do, he and his younger brothers would pull pranks on the older siblings and vice versa. They would love to retell all the stories. Harold was known for his great sense of humor and his ever-ready one-liners.
Harold moved to Sioux Falls after graduating from Willow Lake High School. While singing in the choir at First Reformed Church he met his future wife, Glennis Knock and was married on April 16, 1950. He served two tours of duty, one in Japan and then Korea, between 1948 to 1951. During his 2nd tour of duty he was wounded twice receiving two purple hearts. He was the first soldier from South Dakota to receive two purple hearts.
Upon coming home, he started 'Telle's Garbage Service.' He then went to All-American Freight as a trailer mechanic until his retirement in 1987.
Harold and Glennis were blessed with six children, Julie Lovrien of Aberdeen, Sally Putzke of Sioux Falls, Kelvin (Lisa Miller) Tellinghuisen of Sioux Falls, Pamela (Russell) VerMulm of Sioux Falls, Brenda (Dave) Bader of Brandon and Glenda (Mike) Siemonsma of Dell Rapids. They had 13 grandchildren, Marshall and Brad Lovrien, Katelynn Shubeck, Barry and Mark Putzke, Elise Derry and Kelli Wehrkamp, Brandon, Bryan and Michael Bader, David Bell, Justin Siemonsma and Chelsey Sundberg. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glennis; and son-in-law, Larry Lovrien.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019