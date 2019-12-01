|
Harold Van Der Ziel
Sioux Falls - Harold Van Der Ziel, 81, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 27th at his residence.
Harold John Van Der Ziel was born May 11, 1938 near Rushmore, MN to George and Bessie (Fransen) Van Der Ziel. He moved with his family near Edgerton, MN in 1940 where he grew up and received his education, graduating with a high school diploma. Following high school, he attended Dordt College in Sioux Center, IA.
On March 17, 1961, he was united in marriage with Cornelia Jean Schiebout at Edgerton, MN. Following their marriage, Harold farmed near the Edgerton area for many years. He retired from farming in 1990, at which time he and Cornelia moved to Sioux Falls, SD. In Sioux Falls, he worked at John Morrell and Co., Hiebert Greenhouse and most recently as a handyman from which he retired earlier this year.
Harold was a dedicated member of Good News Church. For hobbies, he enjoyed riding motorcycle and was riding as recently as 2 months ago. He also enjoyed woodworking, welding and repairing things. Harold could fix anything! Above all else, he loved his family and was a very devoted family man.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Cornelia, of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Glenn Van Der Ziel of Sioux Falls, SD, Brenda (Gregg) Walters of Woodbury, MN, Helena (Jim) Hornbeck of Sioux Falls, SD and Eric Van Der Ziel of Houston, TX; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Walters, Ryan Walters and Dezaray Hornbeck; his siblings, Berdena Buys, Greta (Nick) deWolf, Kathy Vander Grift, Betty Lotterman and Richard (Nancy) Van Der Ziel; and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Van Der Ziel and Wilma Van Der Ziel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Bernard, Gerrit and Henry "Hank" Van Der Ziel.
Memorial services will begin 11:00 am Friday at Good News Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019