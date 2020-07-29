1/
Harold Viet
Harold Viet

Parker - Harold Viet, 90 died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Shakopee Manor in Shakopee, MN. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation will be an hour before services.

Harold Viet was born on February 1, 1930 near Monroe, SD to John and Tillie (Wieman) Viet. On December 2, 1957 he was united in marriage to Wilma Gortmaker at Parker, SD. They lived in Parker where they raised their sons Richard and Philip. For many years he was employed with the Turner County Highway Department, where he walked to work everyday until his retirement. They were members of the United Methodist Church. After retirement they lived in Marion, SD and moved to Shakopee, MN to be closer to family.

Grateful for having shared his life are a son, Richard and wife Colleen; a daughter in law, Maria Rosa; 5 grandchildren, Carin, Krista, Nicole, Jeremy and Jason; and 6 great grandchildren Nicole, Christine, Ika, Lynn, Oliver and Gavin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wilma on July 11, 2019, a son Philip on Nov 12, 2019, a sister Grace and a brother Elmer, and an infant son Arthur.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
