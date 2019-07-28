Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Harold Waite


1925 - 2019
Harold Waite Obituary
Harold Waite

Sioux Falls - Harold Waite, Sioux Falls, SD, died at Sanford Hospital as the result of a fall on Sunday, July 21, 2019, which happened to be on the birthday of his late beloved wife, Elsie. He was 93.

Harold G. Waite was born on October 10, 1925 to Cad and Jeanette (Campbell) Waite. He was born and raised in Pipestone, Minnesota. Harold enlisted with the United States Navy in 1943 -1946. Following his honorable discharge, Harold started in construction and carpentry, and farmed on the side.

On April 8, 1949, Harold was united in marriage to Elsie Niemann in Pipestone, MN. The couple lived in Pipestone for three years before moving outside Pipestone to the Waite family farm in 1952, which was homesteaded by the Waite family in 1880 and proved up in 1885 and remains in the Waite family today. The couple became loving parents to their three children.

Harold enjoyed going to the farm, reading and spending time with his children and grandchildren, and spending time at his and Elsie's vacation home in the Black Hills on Edelweiss Mountain. The home has become a favorite getaway for the Waite family. In his younger years, Harold was a light aircraft pilot. He always liked looking at the bright side of life, maintained a steady smile on his face and a hearty welcome to those coming to visit.

Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of American Legion and VFW. He was a past Elk and Shrine member.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Vicki Husman of Madison, SD, Blair (Donna) Waite of Custer, SD and Nancy Rohlena of Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Elsie of 61 years; brother, Dorland Waite; sister, Donna Lee Gamelin; and son-in-law, Larry Husman.

Memorial visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.

For more info visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019
