Harriet Bresee
Sioux Falls - Harriet Bresee, age 85 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday October 14, 2019. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6200 W. 41st St. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am Thursday October 17, at Oldham Lutheran Church, Oldham, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Bruce (Cindy) Bresee, Pierre, SD, Bonnie (Ron) Gunderson, Sioux Falls, Linda (Nick) Grace, Hartford, SD, Judy (Don) Postma, Sioux Falls, Susan Bresee (Rob Foster), Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; her siblings, Rollo (Sharon) Peterson, De Smet, SD, Alden (Faye) Peterson, Aiken, MN, Dale (Connie) Peterson, Sioux Falls; and sisters in-law, Deloris Peterson, Alexandria, SD and Marieta Dooley, Arlington, SD. For a complete obituary go to millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019