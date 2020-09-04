1/
Harriet Vande Kieft
Harriet Vande Kieft

Rock Valley, Iowa - Harriet Vande Kieft, 85, of Rock Valley, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Whispering Heights.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow in the Richland Cemetery in Inwood, with a luncheon following back at the church. Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Please social distance and wearing masks is encouraged. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
