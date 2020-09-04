Harriet Vande Kieft
Rock Valley, Iowa - Harriet Vande Kieft, 85, of Rock Valley, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Whispering Heights.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. Burial will follow in the Richland Cemetery in Inwood, with a luncheon following back at the church. Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Please social distance and wearing masks is encouraged. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com
