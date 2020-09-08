1/1
Harrold M. Johnson
Harrold M. Johnson

Harrisburg - Harrold M. Johnson died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Harrold was born June 18, 1920 to Harold C. and Minnie (McCain) Johnson in Watertown, SD. The family later moved to the Harrisburg area. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Harrisburg High School. Harrold met Margaret Larson and they married on December 2, 1942. They spent their life on the farm raising their family. Margaret died on February 3, 2013 after 70 years of marriage.

Harrold was a charter member of Shalom Lutheran Church in Harrisburg and served on the Board of directors for the Rural Electric Association and Farm Mutual Insurance.

Grateful for sharing his life are his daughter, Dalyce (Alan) Myers of Canton; grandchildren, Tami (Mike) Ellis, Harrisburg and Bret (Tracy) Myers, Centralia, KS; great-grandchildren, Molly Myers, Canton and Dylan Ellis, Harrisburg; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Larson, Reno, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret, his son, Craig, his brothers, Lyle and Donald, and sister, Darlene.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
