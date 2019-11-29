|
Harry E. Gaspar
Dell Rapids formerly of Flandreau - Harry E. Gaspar, 91, Dell Rapids, SD, formerly of Flandreau, SD, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center, Dell Rapids. Harry Edward Gaspar was born January 3, 1928 to Joseph and Anna (Wieseler) Gaspar. He attended school in Polo, SD until 1938 when he moved with his parents and family to Huntimer, SD. He completed grade school there, going on to graduate from Chester High School. He farmed at home with his parents before being drafted to serve in the Korean War. Harry completed his basic training at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina and then fire control school at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Upon completing his training, he was sent to Korea to serve in the 24th Infantry Division, 14th regiment, Fox Company as a heavy weapons man for his squad, otherwise known as a B.A.R. man. He served 7 months on the front lines and then returned to his 725th ordinance company. Harry finished his overseas tour on December 30, 1952. Returning to farm at the home place, Harry married Lois Heinemann on June 4, 1953. In 1954, they moved 4 miles north of Lone Tree and farmed there for 38 years before retiring from farming in 1991. They moved into Flandreau, SD where he was a CEO of Acreage Operations for Jim and Mary Dell Loiseau, which he enjoyed until he fully retired. Harry and Lois were active member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Harry was also a member of the American Legion, the Disabled Veterans and the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and playing cards. In the last few years of his life, he experienced peace and rest from his hard years working the farm. His family was overwhelmed with his generosity and warm heart. You could not leave his presence without a hug and an "I love you". As he neared his final days, he talked often about joining his two kids, Mary Ann and Edward, who passed away as infants, and his brother Isadore (Barney), who was killed in World War II.
Grateful for sharing his life for 66 years was Harry's wife Lois, in addition to their six children, David (Audrey) Gaspar, Flandreau; Jim (Kristina) Gaspar, Peoria, AZ; Diane (Randy) Tiedeman, Flandreau; Gene Gaspar, Phoenix, AZ; Lisa (Troy) Boulais, Bruce, SD; Brian (Kim) Gaspar, Dell Rapids; and 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday with a 7:00 pm scripture service followed by the rosary at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019