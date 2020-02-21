|
Harry Hixon
Sioux Falls - Harry Hixon, age 94 passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Dow Rummel in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls from 5:00-6:30 PM, with a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary beginning at 6:30 PM.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marion Hixon; their children, Harry Hixon III and his wife, Rene, Michael Hixon and his wife, Gail, Candyce Nesheim, Mary Moyer and her husband, Michael, Camille Van Voorst and her husband, Brad; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Dorothy Nielson, Bonnie Marlow, and Vickie Hixon; and many other relatives and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alzada (Bymers) Hixon; son, David Hixon; son-in-law, Odean Nesheim; brothers, Robert and William Hixon; sisters, Irene, Ruth, Opal, Faye, Jerri, and Pat.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020