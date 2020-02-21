Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Hixon Obituary
Harry Hixon

Sioux Falls - Harry Hixon, age 94 passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Dow Rummel in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls from 5:00-6:30 PM, with a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary beginning at 6:30 PM.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marion Hixon; their children, Harry Hixon III and his wife, Rene, Michael Hixon and his wife, Gail, Candyce Nesheim, Mary Moyer and her husband, Michael, Camille Van Voorst and her husband, Brad; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Dorothy Nielson, Bonnie Marlow, and Vickie Hixon; and many other relatives and friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alzada (Bymers) Hixon; son, David Hixon; son-in-law, Odean Nesheim; brothers, Robert and William Hixon; sisters, Irene, Ruth, Opal, Faye, Jerri, and Pat.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -