Harry Nelson Roso



Sturgis - Harry Nelson Roso died tragically on Friday, August 14 in Sturgis, SD. He was doing what he loved, riding his 81 Harley Davidson on his way back from a "coffee run" to rejoin his friends at his Tilford Gulch campsite.



A Memorial Gathering will be held at Falls Park Picnic Shelter on Sunday, September 13 from 2 - 4 PM. Harry's friends, coworkers and family are welcome. There will be a time of sharing and a catered lunch will be served. There will be a Memorial Service held at Tilford Gulch during the week of the Sturgis 2021 Rally.



Memorials may be sent to Harry Roso Memorial, 1500 N Hwy 20, Watertown, SD 57201. Suggested Memorials include Midwest Bible Camp or ABC Emergency Services Center, a motorcyclist ministry outreach held during the Sturgis Rally each year.



Harry was born on January 26, 1956 in Providence, Rhode Island, to Vernon D. and Caroline O. Roso. By the time his family transferred back to South Dakota when his father was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Harry was surrounded by three brothers and they grew up together in Watertown.



Harry graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1975. He attended Lake Area Technical Institute receiving a Diploma in Computer Information Processing. He attended Trinity Bible Institute from September 1984 through January 1996. Experiencing a life filled with adventure, Harry lived in Chicago, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and up and down the West Coast. Finally settling in Sioux Falls, Harry held various positions with Sioux Falls Park and Recreation Department, Sioux Falls Fleet Management, Cigna Tel Drug, North American Truck and Trailer and Peska Construction. During his recent years, Harry lived in Hartford, SD where he found a neighborhood environment that was much like a loving family.



Harry discovered another family when he began years of journeys to Sturgis during the Motorcycle Rally. He found closeness and unconditional love within a group he helped to form, called the Tilford Gulch Regulators. Neighbors, coworkers, motorcycle family expressed similar expressions of sadness as he is described as, a lone wolf, a sweet and kind man, someone who was easy to love and sometimes grumpy.



Harry was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by three brothers and their families: Henry (Hank) and Holly Roso of Watertown, SD; Vern Roso, Jr. of Lincoln, NE; Calvin and Noelle Roso of Azusa, CA; and nieces Katie (Roso) Allen of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Mandy Roso of Glendale, California.



Harry received Christ as his Savior as a young boy, and although he would be the first to say that he was not perfect, Harry found God's grace to be profoundly greater than the disappointments and hard knocks that come with life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store