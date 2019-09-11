Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Harry Persinger


1939 - 2019
Harry Persinger Obituary
Harry Persinger

Dell Rapids, SD - Harry Persinger, 80, of Dell Rapids, SD passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Center in Flandreau, SD. Memorial visitation and Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home Chapel in Dell Rapids. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. His survivors include his wife, Stephanie (Lynch) Persinger; daughters, Tonia (Persinger) Marsh, Pamela (Persinger) Hartzog, and Angela (Persinger) Bozicevich; grandchildren, Tyler Marsh, Travis Marsh, Tabreena Eubanks, Kristina Worley, Andrew Bozicevich, Logan Bozicevich, Noah Bozicevich and Keagan Bozicevich. Harry will be missed by all nine of his great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews, as well as, travelers he met and loved along the way. Harry was known to have a gift to make others feel loved and he used his gift every day he was on this earth.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
