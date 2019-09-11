|
Harry Persinger
Dell Rapids, SD - Harry Persinger, 80, of Dell Rapids, SD passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Center in Flandreau, SD. Memorial visitation and Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home Chapel in Dell Rapids. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. His survivors include his wife, Stephanie (Lynch) Persinger; daughters, Tonia (Persinger) Marsh, Pamela (Persinger) Hartzog, and Angela (Persinger) Bozicevich; grandchildren, Tyler Marsh, Travis Marsh, Tabreena Eubanks, Kristina Worley, Andrew Bozicevich, Logan Bozicevich, Noah Bozicevich and Keagan Bozicevich. Harry will be missed by all nine of his great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews, as well as, travelers he met and loved along the way. Harry was known to have a gift to make others feel loved and he used his gift every day he was on this earth.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019