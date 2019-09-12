Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Harry Torgerson
Harry Torgerson
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
Harry Torgerson


1928 - 2019
Harry Torgerson Obituary
Harry Torgerson

Sioux Falls - Harry Torgerson, age 91, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sanford Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with burial to follow at 2:00 PM at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to a Humane Society of your choice.

Harry was born to Theodore and Evelyn (Woods) Torgerson on August 31, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in Sioux City and then entered into US Navy and served during WWII. Harry was an avid racer at Husets and the upper Midwest for 30 years and was one of the 1st of 5 racers to be inducted into the Husets Hall of Fame in 1999. Harry married Kay Maxwell on May 6, 2000 was married for 19 years. He will be greatly missed.

Harry is survived by his wife, Kay Torgerson of Sioux Falls; two step-daughters, Carla (Patrick) Lingor of Brandon, Paula Lamp of Thornton, CO; step-grandkids, Ryan, Jessica and Alex and niece, Shawn and her children.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Clara Lou Schmidt and brother, Theodore "Tinky" Torgerson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 12, 2019
Remember
