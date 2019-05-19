Services
Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home
604 8Th St
Springfield, SD 57062
(605) 369-2488
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
United Church of Christ
Springfield, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Erickson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harvey Erickson Obituary
Harvey Erickson

Springfield, SD - Harvey died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Memorial services will be 10 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the United Church of Christ in Springfield, with military honors. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his five boys: Jerry (Carol) of Spearfish, Boyd of Chandler, AZ, Clark of Springfield, Dale (Taina) of Yukon, OK, and Kevin (Karla) of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother Darrel Erickson of Rapid City; sister-in-law Lenore Williams of Avon; brother-in-law Bill Williams of CA; and several nieces and nephews.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, four brothers: Warren, Walter, Maurice and Morton; and sister Lorna Wheeler.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now