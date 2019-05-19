|
|
Harvey Erickson
Springfield, SD - Harvey died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Memorial services will be 10 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the United Church of Christ in Springfield, with military honors. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his five boys: Jerry (Carol) of Spearfish, Boyd of Chandler, AZ, Clark of Springfield, Dale (Taina) of Yukon, OK, and Kevin (Karla) of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother Darrel Erickson of Rapid City; sister-in-law Lenore Williams of Avon; brother-in-law Bill Williams of CA; and several nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, four brothers: Warren, Walter, Maurice and Morton; and sister Lorna Wheeler.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019