Harvey Swier
Crooks - Harvey D. Swier, 75, of Crooks died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Minnehaha Cemetery, rural Colton. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Elaine, children Jill (Dave) Dybvig of Hermosa, SD, Nick (Stacy) Swier of Crooks, SD and Kim (John) Niemann of Baltic, SD, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. sisters Kaye Burgers of Brandon, SD and Gladys Honken of Sioux Falls, SD. Harv was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019