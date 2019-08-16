Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Colton, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Swier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Swier


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Swier Obituary
Harvey Swier

Crooks - Harvey D. Swier, 75, of Crooks died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Minnehaha Cemetery, rural Colton. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Elaine, children Jill (Dave) Dybvig of Hermosa, SD, Nick (Stacy) Swier of Crooks, SD and Kim (John) Niemann of Baltic, SD, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. sisters Kaye Burgers of Brandon, SD and Gladys Honken of Sioux Falls, SD. Harv was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now