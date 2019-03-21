|
|
Hazel Alice Eggers
Brandon - Hazel Alice Eggers, age 103, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, SD. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Hazel Alice Schliemann was born on May 22, 1915 on a farm near Harford SD the sixth born of nine children to Carl Wesley and Lulu Bessie (Irish) Schliemann.
At the age of six, Hazel began first grade in Hartford and graduated from the 8th grade at the age of twelve. Her first three years of high school she attended Lyons Consolidated School and for her senior year she returned to Hartford High School and graduated at the age of 16. Hazel continued her education at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD for two years earning an elementary school teacher's certificate. Hazel then began working at the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls for two years as a teacher's aide. After that, various jobs as it was during the "Great Depression" years and work was hard to find.
On September 25, 1939, Hazel was united in marriage with Earl John Eggers in Spencer, IA. The following spring, the couple started farming near Brandon, SD. Hazel helped on the farm and developed a love of tending to her garden.
In 1965, at the age of 50, Hazel started working as an early childhood teacher in Sioux Falls. Over the years, she took college courses to keep up her certification. In 1980, Hazel retired at the age of 65. In 1983, she and Earl made their home in Sioux Falls, purchasing a home near 33rd and Western Avenue.
Hazel was a "bookworm" from her earliest years. She spent hours making up rhymes and songs. She also worked on thousands of crossword puzzles. While in college Hazel learned to tap dance. Her greatest love (besides Earl) was music. She played the clarinet in band from the 7th grade through college. Taught herself to play the organ "by ear" and joined her brother and his wife in a group called "Triad". They played weekly at numerous senior centers and retirement communities, and continued to play for her own enjoyment through her 100th birthday.
Following Earl's passing in 2008, Hazel resided at Bethany Meadows in Brandon for two years, then moved to Washington Crossing in Sioux Falls where she resided for 6 years. In June of 2016, Hazel moved back to the farm to live with her daughter, Susy and son-in-law, Wendel.
Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Gary Eggers of Sioux Falls, Thais "Kay" (Dennis) Renli of Sioux Falls, Kathy Potratz of Lincoln, NE, Susy (Wendel) Potratz of Brandon, SD; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren plus one more on the way; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eggers in 2008; parents, Carl W. and Lulu Schliemann; siblings: Iva Huse, Helen Rhodes, Inda Phillips, Gertrude Westendorf, Violet Duimstra, Malcolm Schliemann, Carl Leonard Schliemann and Hope Limmer.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019