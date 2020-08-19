1/
Hazel Janisch
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Janisch

Hazel Janisch, 86 years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by family, on Wednesday August 12,2020.

She was born January 3,1934 in Sioux Falls, SD to Palmer & Bergliot Krogstad.

She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Gene Janisch, Children- Penni & Steve Moler, JeanAnn & Jim Wehrheim, Grandchildren Sandi & Chris Mohr, Kenny Moler, Lee & Alisha Adams, Great grandchildren- McKenzie, Layla, Abigail and soon to be born Easton., beloved sisters- Ruthie, MaryAnn, Judi, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Rick Janisch and brother Palmer Jr.

She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, with the great class of 1952. She met many life-long friends there.

She worked as a secretary at Winchester Medical Center, & retired from Abex corporation from the accounting department. After retiring she volunteered at Winchester Medical Center. She also volunteered for many years at the North Mountain Fire And Rescue Auxiliary.

The family would like to send a thank you to Hospice of Winchester. No service will be held. Memorials may be sent in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved