Hazel LandmanSioux Falls - Hazel was born to Gust and Tena (Haugen) Nysveen in the rural Volin, South Dakota. She attended the West Prairie and McFarland schools. Her family moved to a farm in the Centerville area where she graduated from high school.Hazel worked in Sioux Falls for a time and then moved to Brainerd, Minnesota area where her sister, Louise, lived. She returned to Sioux Falls and was working in a café when she met Cornelius "Red" Landman. They were married in 1947 and had two children, James and Julie.When the children were school age, Hazel worked at Newberry's Dime Store for about ten years. She later worked as a waitress at Kirk's Café and then was employed at Dakota Industries in Tea and Dell Rapids for three years. Hazel then worked at Raven Industries as a fabric cutter for twenty-three years until she retired in 1989.Hazel was 93 years old when she passed away on November 4, 2020 in Sioux Falls.Hazel is survived by her children, James of Dell Rapids and Julie (Joe) Lunt of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, Michael Medema, Michelle (Jon) Bedford and Corey Medema; three great grandchildren, Heather, Toren and Layne; and one great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1981; and seven siblings.Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday at Chapel Hill. Private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.