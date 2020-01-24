|
Helen Bohlen
Milbank - Helen (Mrs. Earl) Bohlen, age 88, of Milbank died January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Milbank. Burial will be at Milbank City Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Milbank. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Helen is survived by her husband, Earl of Milbank, SD; her children: Diane (Bill) Bulygo of Apple Valley, MN; Douglas (Beth) Bohlen of Corona, SD; and Earl (Lena) Bohlen of Spring Branch, TX; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Bohlen of Milbank, SD; eight grandchildren: Eric Bulygo, Maryn Miklas, Zachary Bulygo, Emily Carr, Caroline Bohlen-Kilgore, Jon Bohlen, Chris Bohlen, and Claire Bohlen; eight great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Gustav and Louisa Grabow; daughter, Jenica Bohlen; son, Richard Bohlen; and her siblings: Paul Grabow, Rudy Grabow, Lloyd Grabow, Arthur Grabow, Russell Grabow, Harvey Grabow, Mabel Harms, Ernie Grabow, and Harris Grabow. To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020