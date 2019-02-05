|
Helen Cromwell
Draper - Helen (Bruce) Cromwell, 91, of Draper SD died January 28, 2019 at Mary House in Pierre SD. Memorial Service will be 10:00am, Friday, February 8 at Draper Auditorium with burial at 2:00pm, MST Friday at Black Hills National Cemetery
Helen is survived by her children: Pat Cromwell (Skip Fossen), Rapid City SD; Robin Cromwell, Draper SD; Valerie Moore (Rick), Chamberlain SD; Mike Cromwell (Dawn), Butternut WI; and Chris Cromwell (Erika), Brandon SD; nineteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 5, 2019