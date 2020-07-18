1/1
Helen Halvorson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Halvorson

Viborg, SD - Helen Halvorson, 94 of Viborg, passed away on July 16, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene. Burial will be at 1:45PM at the Bang Lutheran Cemetery, rural Freeman. Due to COVID-19, the family strongly encourages the public to wear masks. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Susanne, and her son, Daniel; her grandchildren, Julie Westegaard and Tracey Westegaard-Gunlogson (Andy); her great-grandchildren, Austin, Brook, and Max; and many nieces and nephews (too numerous to mention) as well as friends.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved