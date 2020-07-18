Helen HalvorsonViborg, SD - Helen Halvorson, 94 of Viborg, passed away on July 16, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene. Burial will be at 1:45PM at the Bang Lutheran Cemetery, rural Freeman. Due to COVID-19, the family strongly encourages the public to wear masks. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.Helen is survived by her daughter, Susanne, and her son, Daniel; her grandchildren, Julie Westegaard and Tracey Westegaard-Gunlogson (Andy); her great-grandchildren, Austin, Brook, and Max; and many nieces and nephews (too numerous to mention) as well as friends.