Helen Hammer

Helen HammerMarion, SD - Helen Annadell (Erickson) Hammer passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 90 at the home of her daughter Lorri in Marion, SD surrounded by her family.Private family services were held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22.Helen was born to Emil and Clara (Ausen) Erickson on April 10, 1930. She grew up in the Garretson and Sherman, SD area. Helen married Ray Wendelgass in 1950. She later married Douglas Hammer in 1961. They lived in Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, MN, Huron and Marion, SD. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas, sisters, Emily Pederson, Iva Johnson and brother, Howard Erickson and step-daughter, Peggy Zundel.Helen is survived by her children: Mark (Patty) Wendelgass of Goodyear, AZ, Debbie Ann (Bob) Hanson of Ramsey, MN, Susie (Bill) Toogood of Sandy, OR, Lorri (David) Peterson of Marion, SD, Bob (Kris) Hammer of Coon Rapids, MN, Penny (David) Hoon of Humboldt, SD and step-children, Linda (Frank) Gruber of Gainesville, FL and Debbie Kay Gaffney of Minneapolis, MN; sisters-in-law, Sharon Noser of Sioux Falls and Karen Hammer of Sioux Falls, 24 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.